Below you will find our previous post about a large conspiracy theory that we believed may come to pass.

With the latest FISA #ReleaseTheMemo call — we may be seeing it right before our eyes.. and almost right on schedule!

It’s so important, in fact, that Wikileaks is offering a $1,000,000 reward to whoever came bring them a copy of the memo.

#ReleaseTheMemo: Do you know someone who has access to the FISA abuse memo? Send them here: https://t.co/cLRcuIiQXz WikiLeaks will match reward funds up to $1m sent to this unique Bitcoin address: 3Q2KXS8WYT6dvr91bM2RjvBHqMyx9CbPMN or marked 'memo2018': https://t.co/lmsmphuH2N pic.twitter.com/j1YEkXqi2S — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 19, 2018

And now several lawmakers are requesting the release of this vital document.

I viewed the classified report from House Intel relating to the FBI, FISA abuses, the infamous Russian dossier, and so-called "Russian collusion." What I saw is absolutely shocking. This report needs to be released–now. Americans deserve the truth. #ReleaseTheMemo pic.twitter.com/oP2UNujKQL — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 19, 2018

Rep. Matt Gaetz: I believe this will not end just with firings. I believe there are people who will go to jail. I was very persuaded by the evidence

Rep. Steve King: “I have read the memo. The sickening reality has set in. I no longer hold out hope there is an innocent explanation for the information the public has seen. I have long said it is worse than Watergate. It was # neverTrump & # alwaysHillary. # releasethememo“

So let’s see how well it falls into place with this current theory and tell us what you think!

It would seem that the potential downfall of the DNC may rest on the shoulders of a seemingly hush-hush investigation into the Uranium One deal, and if this Twitter user is to be believed Trump and a handful of insiders (INCLUDING MUELLER) are working to bring down the entire wall all at once.

Internet user Stealth Jeff wrote a HUGE serious of numbered Tweets which detail exactly what’s going on behind the curtain and if true a lot of arrests are about to be made.

Stealth Jeff seems to also be Brian Crates, a former investigative Journo for Breitbart News back when Andrew Breitbart was alive.

I happened to stumble upon this after doing some investigating of my own for a totally different story and after reading this and much of the reactions via the replies it was too good to not share with you.

I can’t say for certain if this is what’s going on but it’s plausible and really would explain A LOT of what’s been going on.

This worth your time to read! But again, this is speculative at best. But we hope this is all true.

tl;dr – Trump has known about Uranium One all along and he and Sessions have been working behind to scenes to hold those involved accountable. Now Mueller and Rosenstein may be in on the details and working with both POTUS and Sessions while still, publicly, seemingly going along with the Anti-Trump agenda.

As written by Stealth Jeff via Twitter:

1) This started either before Trump announced his run for President, or soon thereafter. Someone who knew what happened told him.

2) SOMEONE in the IC, likely military intel, sat Trump down & laid out the entire #UraniumOne bribery scheme.

3) How all across the breadth of the Obama Administration people in high offices took massive bribes to facilitate sell of uranium to Russia

4) It involved so many people, it compromised so many agencies, the people who did it counted on it never being exposed or prosecuted.

5) The lengths to which they corrupted our government offices to enrich themselves by selling out our country virtually ENSURED they’d walk.

6) People knew but nobody could talk, the people involved in the scheme were at the HIGHEST levels of the American government.

7) So patriots in our gov’t had their hands tied. There was nothing they could do to stop the sale.

8) Even after SOME of the dirty facts behind #UraniumOne became known in 2015, it was easily buried, ignored, passed by.

9) Somebody took a chance on Trump. They sat him down, walked him through what happened.

Ponder the impossible task being revealed.

10) Even if he WINS the election, he’d be taking over a gov’t that had been corrupted & compromised by the previous administration to a

11) degree that was almost unfathomable.

HOW do you go about restoring the US gov’t to what it should be, instead of what it’s become?

12) And Trump and his advisors came up with a plan.

A brilliant plan. An intelligence operation based on DECEPTION.

13) It started during the primaries when Trump began taking every opportunity he could to brag about what GOOD FRIENDS he’d be with Putin.

14) Trump literally could not seem to SHUT UP about how awesomely AWESOME his relationship with Putin was gonna be.

15) It became a running joke, a campaign feature, engendering much hand-wringing & concern among Never Trumpers, including me at the time.

16) WHY does Trump keep going out of his way to incessantly BRAG about the sweet, sweet deals he & Putin are gonna do together??

17) But go back and look. During the primaries, during the general election campaign, what happened EVERY TIME Trump did this Putin act?

18) He *literally* trolled all the people who took dirty Russian $ to compromise our nat’l security into ATTACKING HIM FOR IT.

19) And all HE was doing was TALKING ABOUT SOMETHING HE HADN’T DONE YET and would NEVER really do.

20) Literally every single time Trump talked about his good friend Vladimir, Hillary ‘reminded’ him Putin is…NOT our ally!

21) Obama condescendingly chided Trump for his friendly talk about Putin. Holder was aghast, Lynch was stunned! etc.

22) They fell right into his trap. He TALKED about doing deals with a guy ALL THESE TRAITORS TOOK BRIBES FROM TO SELL URANIUM TO.

23) He’s talking about hypothetical deals with Russia & people who took massive Russian bribes on the U1 deal rushed to ATTACK HIM for it.

24) What possible EXCUSE are they going to have when the truth comes out?

They’re not going to have one. He made SURE of that.

25) Everything Trump does is calculated for effect.

So now you know why he showed all that ‘Putin-Love’ during the campaign.

26) The traitors had no idea what he was really doing & rushed to attack him for merely TALKING about doing deals with Russia.

27) Then Trump won the election. He and Sessions went to work.

Now here’s something people overlook or don’t understand.

Pay attention

28) All this stuff about #UraniumOne we’re now just finding out?

Trump & Sessions knew about ALL OF THIS before they were sworn in.

29) Part of the intelligence operation Trump & Co. are running is you never show what you know, you keep your enemy in the dark.

30) Trump & Sessions knew about ALL the details of #UraniumOne BEFORE the election.

Who got how much, from who, all of it.

31) How much uranium was being shipped to Moscow, who facilitated that shipping, they already KNOW all of this.

32) They just haven’t TALKED about until now. They PRETEND they are just now becoming aware of some of this stuff.

33) There was NO WAY they were going to come into office in January & tip all these people off “Yeah hey we’re going after #UraniumOne!”

34) Trump & Sessions know what happened with #UraniumOne. All the dark, dirty details. START with that premise, replay the last 9 months.

35) You need to start an investigation where somebody deep dives into #UraniumOne BUT you can’t let anybody outside KNOW that.

36) So here’s where the second part of the intelligence operation begins.

You convince people it’s TRUMP & HIS TEAM being investigated.

37) All the traitors who facilitated the #UraniumOne deal were on high alert after the transfer of power. Will they be sniffed out?

38) Well not to worry. Almost IMMEDIATELY the new President & his team end up being embroiled in a very public scandal.

39) Trump asks Comey to back off of Flynn, then fires Comey, who leaks memos to the NYT’s & DEMANDS appointment of a Special Counsel.

40) With a President who bragged about doing deals with Russia, an advisor caught on the phone with the Russian ambassador…..

40a)…and who briefly for 3 months hired a guy known to be 1 of the SLIMIEST and DIRTIEST Russian-connected people in DC as his manager.

40b) [of course, now we know after the election it was actually JARED KUSHNER running the campaign behind the scenes]

40c) while Kelly Anne Conway was handling the public PR & media chores.

Manafort was brought in as ANOTHER reason to investigate Trump!

41) …everybody AGREES: yeah, great idea! Let’s appoint a special counsel to investigate RUSSIAN INTERFERENCE in our election! So be it.

42) Jeff Sessions then recuses himself from the Russian investigation. [But remember: HE ALREADY KNOWS EVERYTHING ANYWAY]

43) Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein then appoints Bob Mueller & tasks him with investigation Russian interference in the 2016 election.

44) MUELLER AND ROSENSTEIN *both* already know that Trump & Sessions BOTH know all the details of #UraniumOne.

Got that?

45) Everybody involved in this ALREADY KNOWS. Everybody was in on this from the start. Trump, Sessions, Mueller & Rosenstein.

47) A lot of scenarios go wrong because they start by assuming Trump was clueless, didn’t know any of this, Sessions didn’t either or

48) was part of the #UraniumOne coverup. Same with Mueller & Rosenstein, whom many assume to be dirty, trying to HIDE the evidence.

49) An intelligence operation based on deception calls for putting the enemy at EASE because they don’t understand what you’re REALLY doing.

50) So: what do the #UraniumOne traitors & DNC Media & Democrats THINK has been going on for the last 8 months?

51) Trump has been STAGGERING on the ropes in desperate trouble trying to avoid a KNOCKOUT BLOW as Mueller relentlessly stalks him!

52) The reality? Mueller has been digging even deeper into #UraniumOne & into #FusionGPS & the Trump dossier.

53) He *has* found Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Do you know what it was?

Shall I tell you?

54) He found a MASSIVE Russian bribery scheme involving 1 of the Presidential candidates in which she compromised US nat’l security.

55) He *also* found this selfsame candidate illegally funding solicitation of info from Russian gov’t sources to smear the OTHER candidate.

56) And to compound THAT offense, this candidate also tried to HIDE her funding of this dossier by using a law firm, which is illegal.

57) The investigation is mostly over. Most of the indictments from the grand jury/juries have been made, sealed.

58) You’re all about to witness something that was deemed to be an impossibility.

59) A previous administration that was so corrupt across so many agencies with so many people involved, it made it invincible….

60) is about to be rolled up.

Dozens of people are going to prison. And you know most of the names.

61) Not until the hammer actually falls & all the indictments are unsealed will most people figure out what Trump & his team did.

62) DNC Media never had a chance to compromise/thwart the investigation of #UraniumOne & #FusionGPS because they fell for the COVER STORY.

63) It’s literally too late at this point to stop what’s coming. That window closed weeks ago.

64) Examples will be made out of these people. When Trump & Sessions are done, NO ONE will ever try this kind of treason again.

/end.